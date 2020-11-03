Maduro Can't Exclude Guaido Attys From $8.5B Award Fight

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Lawyers appointed by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro have again failed in their bid to exclude counsel appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó from proceedings to annul an $8.5 billion arbitral award issued to ConocoPhillips, after an international committee refused to wade into the ongoing power struggle in the country. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee weighing Venezuela's bid to annul the massive award declined to alter their April decision opting not to exclude the firm chosen by Guaidó, Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP. The committee pointed in its decision on Monday to ICSID rules obligating it only...

