Fed. Circ. Weighs Standing In Crocs Design Patent Fight

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- In a case concerning whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly upheld a design patent for Crocs Inc.'s clog-shaped colorful shoes, a Federal Circuit panel focused much of its attention Tuesday on whether a company that bought the assets of the bankrupt patent challenger can take over the appeal. Crocs argued that the appeal should fail because U.S.A. Dawgs Inc. has no legal right to appeal the PTAB decisions, and Mojave Desert Holdings LLC, which bought Dawgs' assets following its bankruptcy, can't be substituted in because it didn't file the appeal, didn't participate in the board's proceedings and failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS