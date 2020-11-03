China Freezes Fintech Giant Ant's Record-Smashing IPO

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Chinese stock market regulators on Tuesday halted Ant Group's estimated $34 billion initial public offering, putting the fintech giant's potentially record-smashing debut in jeopardy just days before the Alibaba-affiliated company was scheduled to go public. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement it was suspending Ant's listing, citing "material matters" but providing few details. Shares of Ant, which last week released a pricing estimate on its IPO, were expected to debut Thursday on Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges. The Shanghai exchange's notice refers to Chinese regulators' recent interviews of Ant's controller, chairman and CEO and makes references to reports that...

