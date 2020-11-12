Broker Says Waste Co. Didn't Seek Proper Cover In £2M Suit

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 4:32 PM GMT) -- Broker Daines Kapp has told a London court that a waste manager couldn't claw back over £2 million ($2.6 million) from its insurer after a fire because the company was only willing to take out a 12 month business interruption policy, not because it failed to broker appropriate cover. Daines Kapp Brokers Ltd. said in a Nov. 2 High Court filing that it arranged a suitable business interruption policy for Total Waste Management Ltd. given the discussions between the two sides. Total Waste Management has sued the broker for allegedly breaching its duty by not finding suitable cover for it that...

