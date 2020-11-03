2nd Circ. Upholds Disaster Relief Group's Trademark Win

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that a disaster relief group was entitled to stop a former affiliate from using its trademarks after the partner group allegedly failed to address accusations of sexual harassment within its ranks. The appeals court ruled that Team Rubicon USA would have faced so-called irreparable harm without an injunction barring the former affiliate — Team Rubicon Global Ltd. — from using the trademarks. Team Rubicon revoked Rubicon Global's license to use the trademarks after the group allegedly failed to terminate two executives who were accused of sexually harassing a volunteer at a leadership conference. On Tuesday, the...

