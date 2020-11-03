Pa. Mall Owner Cleared For Quick Ch. 11 Plan Timeline

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- Over the objections of a dissenting lender, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust received permission Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for its proposal to seek confirmation of a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan before the holiday shopping season kicks off in earnest. During a first-day hearing, debtor attorney R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper said the company is pushing to have its case wrapped up before Thanksgiving and that it feels it has a valid reason to shorten the normal 28-day notice for confirmation as it seeks to complete its balance sheet restructuring and return to normal operations. He explained to...

