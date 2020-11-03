LA Sued Again Over Pot License Application Process

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- The city of Los Angeles and its marijuana regulators are facing another lawsuit over problems with the retail licensing process, this one filed by social equity applicants who want the licensing stopped until their submissions are reviewed. The group of businesses, all of which applied under the city's program for business owners from communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, say the round of licensing held in September 2019 violated the city's regulations and their rights to due process and equal protection under the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit is only the latest over Los Angeles' marijuana licensing process, with several filed...

