SEC On Fast Track For Record Whistleblower Awards In FY 21

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- Just over a month into its fiscal year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already paid out more than $152 million to whistleblowers, nearly 87% of the record-setting $175 million the agency shelled out in all of fiscal year 2020. The SEC's Office of the Whistleblower said Tuesday it paid $28 million to the latest whistleblower who provided information that aided a successful enforcement action, which supported "charges against a publicly traded company and its executives." The award follows a record-shattering $114 million award announced on Oct. 22 and a subsequent $10 million bounty on Oct. 29. Jane Norberg, chief of...

