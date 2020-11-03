Telegram To Pay $625K In Fees After Dropping Crypto TM Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- Telegram Messenger Inc. must pay almost $625,000 in legal fees to Lantah LLC after dropping its trademark case following the messaging company's decision not to offer the cryptocurrency at the center of the litigation, a California federal judge has ruled. In August, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer allowed messaging company Telegram to drop its trademark suit accusing Lantah, a small technology company, of wrongly using the mark "GRAM." As a condition of approving Telegram's voluntary motion to dismiss without prejudice on Monday, the company must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lantah and can refile its trademark claims in the future, according to court documents....

