FDA Panel Won't Back Approval Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Friday declined to recommend Biogen's Alzheimer's drug aducanumab for approval, saying the agency shouldn't be so quick to embrace the biotech company's claims that the drug is effective. Biogen Inc.'s single positive study showing aducanumab is effective for treating Alzheimer's disease is not enough to conclude that the amyloid beta drug can reduce cognitive decline, 10 of the 11 members of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee said Friday. The agency will take the recommendation into consideration when deciding whether to approve the drug, a decision that's expected by...

