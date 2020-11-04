W.Va. Justices Say First Energy Not Immune In Injury Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The West Virginia high court has ruled that the state law providing immunity to emergency workers is "unmistakably clear" and does not extend to a First Energy subsidiary, rejecting the company's request to end a suit brought by a repairman who was "electrocuted and injured." Monongahela Power Co. does not benefit from West Virginia's state law that provides some immunity for emergency workers, deciding that the corporation doesn't qualify as an "emergency service worker" and does not vicariously gain immunity granted to employees, the justices said on Monday. "There simply is no language in the statute purporting to make the employee's...

