Justices To Weigh Abortion Case That Could Upend Roe

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:47 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took up a closely watched abortion case that could lead the court's newly solidified conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that has protected abortion rights for half a century. The U.S. Supreme Court took up a closely watched abortion case Monday that could lead the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The high court will review the Fifth Circuit's invalidation of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a gestational point two to three months earlier than a fetus becomes viable. The...

