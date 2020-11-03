Texas Man Pleads Guilty To $13M Securities Fraud

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Texas man who ran a $13 million "Ponzi-type scheme" by persuading over 100 investors to buy into private funds by overstating their earning capability and then misused the money, pled guilty to securities fraud Tuesday, according to an announcement from federal prosecutors. U.S. Magistrate Judge David L. Horan recommended that the guilty plea by Patrick O. Howard, 49, be accepted the same day, according to court filings. The scheme took in more than $13 million, and after Howard's guilty plea, it could cost him up to five years in federal prison and a quarter-million-dollar fine, according to plea documents. ...

