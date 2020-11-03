Muslim Correctional Officer's Harassment Case OK'd For Trial

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Michigan correctional officer who claims he was verbally and physically harassed at work for being Muslim will get to make his case before a jury after a federal judge found that his claims of an abusive workplace appear severe enough to merit a trial. U.S. District Judge Sean Cox ruled Monday that Hizam Yehia had offered sufficient evidence to convince a jury that his harassment at the Michigan Department of Corrections was severe or pervasive, which is enough to keep his case alive. "Plaintiff's deposition testimony alone is likely sufficient to establish the severe or pervasive element," Judge Cox ruled....

