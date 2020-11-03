3rd Circ. Tosses Defect Claims Over Abbott Artery Device

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday sided with Abbott Laboratories in dismissing a suit alleging one of its devices was defective and failed during surgery, saying the plaintiffs can't plead state law claims that are parallel to federal law requirements without pleading what those federal requirements are. In an unpublished opinion, the panel affirmed the dismissal of the suit by Andrea and Manuel Irizarry, saying their attempts to get around Abbott's federal preemption arguments imposed a heightened pleading standard that they could not meet. According to the opinion, after the suit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith for failure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS