Floridians Approve $15 Minimum Wage Measure

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 1:10 AM EST) -- Floridians on Tuesday approved a measure that will increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over the course of six years. The minimum wage proposal, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 2, just made it across the finish line with 60.79% of the vote with 99.95% of precincts having reported as of early Wednesday. Proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution require 60% approval to pass. It will bump the Sunshine State's minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $10 an hour in 2021. The hourly pay will then increase by $1 each year until it reaches $15 per hour...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS