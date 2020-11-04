Attys Told To 'Go Back To Drawing Board' On $75M Fee Bid

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday denied attorneys' motion for a final fee recovery of $75 million for their work in a landmark gender discrimination class action that has spanned four decades and led the U.S. government to agree to pay a $508 million settlement to more than 1,000 women. In denying the request, Judge Amit Mehta acknowledged the case was "in all respects extraordinary," noting the lawsuit was first filed in 1977 and that it resulted in the largest sex discrimination settlement in the nation's history. A class of women who alleged they were wrongfully denied jobs and promotions at a...

