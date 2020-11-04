Fed. Circ. Urged To Restore Narcan Patents

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Adapt Pharma has urged the Federal Circuit to overturn a New Jersey federal court's decision that struck down parts of four patents for the opioid overdose medication Narcan, saying the ruling is a "case study in what happens when a judge gives in" to hindsight. In an opening brief Tuesday, Adapt said U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti violated a number of "ground rules" when he invalidated claims in four of Adapt's patents for Narcan, which the drugmaker had accused Teva Pharmaceutical of infringing with its proposed generic product. Notably, Adapt said Judge Martinotti failed to give an "articulated reasoning" as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS