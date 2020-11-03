JPMorgan Expects Fine For 'Deficiencies' In Internal Controls

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s consumer and commercial banking subsidiary is facing a potential civil fine from an unnamed U.S. regulator tied to "historical deficiencies" in internal controls, according to a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The multinational banking giant was "advised by one of its U.S. regulators" of the potential fine due to issues with "internal controls and internal audit over certain advisory and other activities," according to a 10-Q filing that the bank announced on Monday. "The bank already has controls in place to address the deficiencies related to the proposed penalty" and is "engaged in resolution discussions"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS