Mondelez Sues Whey Supplier Over Salmonella Contamination

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- Food giant Mondelez International on Monday accused a Minnesota cheese cooperative of selling whey powder contaminated with salmonella, an ordeal that ultimately forced Mondelez to institute a costly recall of Ritz branded products, according to a suit lodged in Illinois federal court. Chicago-based Mondelez said in its complaint that Associated Milk Producers Inc. supplied it with the contaminated whey powder in 2018. Ultimately, Mondelez alleged that it racked up costs of at least $25 million as a direct result of the recall. That amount includes the value of Ritz products that had to be recalled, lost profits on the sale of...

