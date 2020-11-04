5th Circ. Upholds Fairness Of US Trustee Fee Hikes

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday upheld the constitutionality of a recent hike in fees charged to Chapter 11 debtors by the Office of the United States Trustee, overturning a Texas bankruptcy judge's ruling that the fee changes applied nonuniform laws to debtors in different jurisdictions. Writing for the majority, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa said debtor Buffets LLC needed to pay fees to the U.S. trustee under a 2017 amendment passed by Congress, even though it filed for Chapter 11 protection and confirmed its bankruptcy plan before the fee changes went into effect in January 2018. Buffets argued it was...

