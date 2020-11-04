Goldman Hires Time's Up Atty To Defend It In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- A co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has agreed to represent Goldman Sachs as it defends against allegations that it hired Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP to perform a "bogus investigation" meant to cover up sexual harassment claims against the bank's global head of litigation. Roberta A. Kaplan — who together with two other attorneys in 2017 co-founded the organization that links sexual harassment victims with legal representation and other services — will be part of a legal team that will seek to defend Goldman from a contention by Marla Crawford that the company axed her from her role as associate...

