15 Minutes With Providence Health's Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 1:11 PM EST) -- Lawyers preparing to start a new job during the current remote work environment should develop an onboarding plan and avoid trying to accomplish everything within the first 90 days, said A. Verona Dorch, who became chief legal officer at Providence Health & Services during the pandemic. A. Verona Dorch Currently: Executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, Providence Health & Services Previously: Executive vice president, chief legal officer, government affairs and corporate secretary, Peabody Energy Law school: Harvard Law School For the position, Dorch relocated from St. Louis to Seattle, and she said her CEO encouraged her to move on a timeline that...

