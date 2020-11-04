Irish HR Biz OKs Outsourcing Co.'s $373M Buyout Offer

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Irish human resources company Cpl Resources said Wednesday that it had agreed to be taken over by a Japanese human resources outsourcing enterprise in a cash deal guided by McCann FitzGerald, William Fry and Miura & Partners that values Cpl's equity at €317.8 million ($372.7 million). William Fry-advised Cpl Resources plc said that the deal with Outsourcing Inc., which is working with McCann FitzGerald and Miura & Partners, will see its nearly 13,000 employees in 45 global offices join Outsourcing's roughly 80,000 employees that work for its more than 200 companies in over 300 locations in Japan and more than 350...

