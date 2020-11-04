Australia Appeals Court Says Trivago Misled Hotel Consumers

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Court of Australia has dismissed Trivago's appeal of a ruling that found the travel website made misleading claims about hotel room prices both online and in television advertising, the country's consumer watchdog said. The high court's appeal division, comprising three judges and known as the Full Federal Court, on Wednesday upheld a primary judge's decision that Düsseldorf, Germany-based Trivago NV's website representations misled consumers, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. "This is a win for consumers and is an important warning to comparison sites that they must not mislead consumers about the results they recommend," ACCC Chair...

