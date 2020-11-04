Training Co. Says Private Equity Firm, Rival Blocked Market

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Retail training services provider Learning Evolution blamed a private equity firm and a competitor for its more than $8 million revenue loss after the pair allegedly stifled competition by booting Learning Evolution out of a trade organization, according to a nearly 150-page complaint filed in a California federal court Tuesday. Learning Evolution LLC, which was founded by a former early Apple employee, claimed that Minnesota private equity firm MGMT3D LLC and Canadian rival Category Management Knowledge Group caused "brutal and complete" damage to the California retail industry-focused training business when they blocked it from participating in CPG Catnet Inc.'s professional group,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS