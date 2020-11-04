FTS Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After Fracking Sand Supplier Deal

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday approved fracking company FTS International's $535.3 million equity-swap Chapter 11 plan, after hearing the company had reached a deal with a former supplier that had contested the proposal. At a remote hearing, counsel for FTS said it had settled Covia Holding Corp.'s objection to how its claims had been classified for $12.3 million in cash and 0.5% of FTS' post-reorganization equity, making its Chapter 11 plan fully consensual and supported by the "overwhelming" majority of its creditors. Texas-based FTS ranks as one of North America's largest hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," fleets, operating high-pressure pumping systems that...

