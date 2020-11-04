Cannabis Biz EMMAC's Blank-Check Deal Falls Through

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A merger deal between European cannabis company EMMAC and a blank-check company was called off on Wednesday after the parties announced a tentative go-public agreement earlier this year. EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd. and Colombia-based Andina Acquisition Corp. III said they were unable to reach a final deal after signing a nonbinding letter of intent in July. The original agreement envisioned a business combination that would result in EMMAC's shares becoming publicly traded on the Nasdaq. The announcement did not disclose which deal terms were a sticking point, instead saying neither side could reach a satisfactory arrangement. "Despite significant efforts by all...

