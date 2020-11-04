Full Fed. Circ. Won't Reconsider Bio-Rad's $24M IP Verdict

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to revisit a decision that 10X Genomics should pay Bio-Rad and the University of Chicago $24 million for infringing a DNA manipulation patent, unmoved by 10X's arguments that the outcome "is unfair to parties on both sides of the 'v.'" In a nonprecedential order, the full appeals court denied the rehearing petition filed by 10X, in which it argued that a Federal Circuit panel in August erred in upholding a $24 million verdict against the company for infringement under the doctrine of equivalents. 10X argued that prosecution history estoppel applies in this case, meaning...

