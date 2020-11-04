Fed. Circ. Affirms Baggage Co.'s IP Case Not Exceptional

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit held Wednesday that even though Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. lost its infringement suit against rival Roadie Inc. when a lower court invalidated a patent covering technology for picking up lost luggage, the district court rightly determined the case wasn't exceptional and that Roadie wasn't owed attorney fees. In a one-line summary order, the appeals panel agreed with the district court's decision, denying Roadie's bid to recoup legal fees for fending off the suit. Roadie had argued that the case should have been deemed exceptional because of procedural missteps by an attorney for Baggage Airline Guest Services, known as...

