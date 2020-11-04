NLRB Official Excludes Warehouse Workers From Union Push

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:43 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official approved a petition by food packers at a Pasco, Washington, facility to organize with the United Food and Commercial Workers but kept warehouse workers out of the unit, finding they didn't share enough common ground. In his decision Tuesday, Regional Director Ronald K. Hooks said the union's initially petitioned-for unit of about 230 packaging and warehouse workers at the Twin City Foods Inc. facility didn't pass muster since there wasn't a sufficient internal community of interest. However, "the record is clear that packaging employees share an internal community of interest with one another," the regional...

