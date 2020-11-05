Snow Crab Claim Against Norway Won't Be Split, For Now

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Latvian entrepreneur lost a bid to expedite his arbitration accusing Norway of effectively shutting down his snow crab fishing enterprise when an international tribunal said it was too early to say whether separating out jurisdiction first would help to move the claim along. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal denied Peteris Pildegovics' request either to split jurisdictional issues into a separate phase now or else to rule out doing so down the road. In an Oct. 12 decision made public this week, the tribunal said Norway hadn't even raised any jurisdictional objections yet, since Pildegovics had submitted...

