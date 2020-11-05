Feds Deny Solar Panel Duties Are A Game Of 'Whack-A-Mole'

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 11:45 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge challenged the Trump administration's safeguard duties on double-sided solar panels, asking Thursday if there is merit to a Chicago-based energy company's characterization of the reimposed duties as playing whack-a-mole with his previous injunctions. Judge Gary S. Katzmann has twice ordered injunctions barring the tariffs from taking effect, finding they potentially violated the Administrative Procedure Act by the U.S. Trade Representative. But the White House issued a proclamation last month that it will go ahead with the duties while also raising next year's overall tariff rate from 15% to 18%. "You heard the characterization of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS