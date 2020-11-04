NJ Leads Nation With New Law Banning Carryout Bags

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday approved a ban on single-use plastic and paper carryout bags and certain disposable food containers and cups, creating what supporters said is the strongest prohibition of its kind in the nation in an effort to curb the environmental damage caused by the materials. More than two years after vetoing a bill that would have imposed a fee on single-use carryout bags, the Democratic governor signed into law S.B. 864, which prevents businesses from providing or selling the bags and polystyrene foam food service products starting in May 2022. In a year, the law will...

