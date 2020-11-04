Fla. Biotech Cuts Deal To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine In China

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- Florida-based Generex Biotechnology Corp. said Wednesday that it has struck a deal potentially worth billions of dollars with the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other Chinese partners to develop and commercialize a COVID-19 vaccine in China. The Miramar company, which describes itself as an integrated health care holding company that offers end-to-end solutions for patient care, said in a press release that it has signed a framework agreement with China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang Equity Investment Partnership and Beijing Youfeng International Consulting Co. Ltd. The agreement outlines the roles and obligations of the partners for work developing vaccines...

