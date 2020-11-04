Chancery OKs Ex-Panera CEO's Access To Docs, With Strings

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Panera Bread founder and former CEO Ronald Shaich won a Chancery Court ruling Wednesday upholding his right as a stockholder to some company stock and value records, but only with restrictions preventing information from bleeding over to his other court battles with the company. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, in a post-trial teleconference ruling, found Shaich must retain separate attorneys to assist him in his pursuit and review of financial records needed to value his stock and potentially exercise a personal right to seek a company purchase of his holdings. Shaich sued for the records in April, accusing Panera of repeatedly...

