Texas Clinic Fired Worker For 'I Can't Breathe' Mask, Suit Says

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- A Texas women's health care practice faces a race bias lawsuit brought Wednesday by a Black former receptionist who said she was fired for wearing a mask with the slogan "I Can't Breathe" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Brittany Williams, who worked the front desk for Women's Healthcare Affiliates P.A. since late 2018, told a Houston federal court that she was terminated almost immediately after she decided to wear the "I Can't Breathe" mask at work in June. According to her lawsuit, the clinic previously had no rules concerning what masks employees could wear and raised no issue...

