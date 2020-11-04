Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JBS, Direct Buyers Announce Settlement In Pork Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A pork processor accused of conspiring with others, including Tyson and Hormel, to raise the price of pork by reducing supply has reached a settlement deal with a class of buyers, according to a Wednesday filing in Minnesota federal court.

JBS USA Food Company and a class of direct purchasers informed the court they planned to settle all of the buyers' price-fixing claims in the massive antitrust case. Specifics of the settlement were not outlined in the filing, but it did state that the purchasers would ask the court to preliminarily approve the proposed settlement in the "near future."

The dispute...

