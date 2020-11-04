Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hemp Trade Group Wants DEA Views On Byproducts' Legality

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A hemp trade group and a company challenging a controversial U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regulation have asked a D.C. federal court to force the agency to answer their questions, saying the DEA's public statements aren't clear about whether hemp waste is legal. 

The Hemp Industries Association and RE Botanicals Inc. on Monday said their lawsuit over the rule could be moot if the DEA clarifies whether or not hemp waste products with more than 0.3% THC are contraband. The rule has drawn fire for lack of clarity on this point, with some saying it effectively criminalizes hemp byproducts.

Expedited discovery forcing the...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

