Insurer Can't Duck Appraisal In Fla. Condo's Damage Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday rejected American Capital Assurance Corp.'s argument to void a property group's Hurricane Irma claim of more than $8.1 million, upholding a lower court's order compelling appraisal. Judge Edward LaRose said that the lower court had full discretion to determine whether the insurer should conduct an assessment of the policyholder's estimated loss. The judge agreed with the trial court's rationale that the essence of the carrier's defense claiming coverage duty was actually about the amount of loss. "It seems clear to us that this case necessarily involves the amount of loss," Judge LaRose said. "American Capital's position at the hearing...

