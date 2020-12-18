Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Covington

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP counseled domestic businesses as they joined the United States' coronavirus response, including Moderna in its production of a vaccine candidate, and helped shepherd a merger poised create one of the largest providers of mission support services, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. Based out of Washington, D.C., Covington's approximately 45-attorney government contracts bench is equipped to handle all aspects of contracting disputes. During an interview with Law360, practice co-chair Jennifer Plitsch expressed pride in the group's across-the-board work. "We have an incredibly strong bid protest practice. We have, I...

