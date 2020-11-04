J&J Slams Imerys' Objection To $20M Claim In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday to reject debtor Imerys Talc America's objection to the consumer products giant's $20 million claim for talc injury liability, saying Imerys can't concede its own liability while denying J&J's claim. In its motion, J&J said that Imerys' objection was an attempt to cut J&J out of participation in the bankruptcy case with an argument that Imerys' liability for the talc it supplied for J&J's products has not been proven in court. But at the same time, Imerys is proposing a Chapter 11 plan that would create a trust fund to pay talc...

