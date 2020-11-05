BlackRock $4B Loan Wasn't Solely Tax Avoidance, UK Court Says

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A British tribunal has allowed an appeal by a subsidiary of global investment giant BlackRock Inc., agreeing that a $4 billion intercompany loan was not solely motivated by tax avoidance. In a decision issued Tuesday, the First-Tier Tribunal, Tax Chamber allowed an appeal for BlackRock Holdco 5 LLC, a British subsidiary of the U.S. investment company. The holding company was created in 2009 to finance an acquisition of Barclays Global Investors, a blockbuster merger made at the height of the global financial crisis. BlackRock Holdco 5 LLC borrowed $4 billion from its U.S. parent company, BlackRock Holdco 4 LLC, creating payments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS