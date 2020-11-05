Indefinite ICE Detention Not In Line With US Law, Justices Told

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A group of immigrants, who say they will be persecuted if returned to their home countries, slammed the government's efforts to hold them in civil detention while they await hearings, saying the policy "makes a hash" of federal immigration law. In their brief Wednesday, the unauthorized immigrants pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to back the Fourth Circuit's reading of the Immigration and Nationality Act amid a deep circuit split. If the justices do not, they said, the government's alternative interpretation would lead to mass Fifth Amendment violations. "As the government would construe the INA, individuals would routinely be subject to prolonged...

