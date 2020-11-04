SEC Slams Atty's Sanctions Bid In $48M Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday pushed back against the "heated rhetoric" of an attorney asking a Maine federal judge to sanction the regulator for alleged misdeeds in a more than $48 million securities fraud suit. In an opposition brief, the SEC told U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy and U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Nivison that defendant George J. Marcus, who is counsel to the founder of cloud-based mobile financial services startup Mozido Inc., had filed "a no-holds-barred attempt to drag the court into an adjudication of the merits of the commission's complaint." "Despite 45 pages of heated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS