Actavis Can't Escape Testosterone Drug Warning Claims

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge won't give Actavis Inc. a quick win on claims that one of its testosterone drugs led to a user's stroke, finding that the company's duty to warn is not limited to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved insert in the drug's packaging. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied a motion for summary judgment on claims filed by Florida residents Douglas and Laura Davis against the company, letting their claims move ahead. According to the suit, a physician prescribed Douglas Davis the testosterone replacement drug Androderm in July 2015, and Davis had...

