American Axle Asks Fed. Circ. To Back PTAB Win In IP Row

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. is pressing the Federal Circuit to uphold a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating Neapco Drivelines LLC's vented slip joint assembly patent, arguing that Neapco's bid to undo the ruling rests on "false premises." In a brief filed Wednesday in response to Neapco's appeal, American Axle contended that earlier technology "indisputably discloses" Neapco's claimed invention. In an effort to overcome the prior art's clear disclosure, American Axle said Neapco is attempting to impermissibly rewrite two claims by adding a limitation to their preamble, and so the board should uphold the PTAB's decision. "Neapco's rewrite is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS