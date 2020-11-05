Cop Says Cincinnati Drags Feet On Promoting White Officers

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A white Cincinnati police officer who said he was passed over for a promotion in favor of a Black colleague because of decades-old settlements mandating diversity quotas filed a proposed class action claiming the city gives short shrift to white men. Eric Kohler asked an Ohio federal court Wednesday to strike down consent decrees that ended discrimination cases against the city in 1980 and 1987, arguing that the pacts translated to favoritism for women and racial minorities that violated white male cops' constitutional rights. "By continuing the consent decrees this long after entering into them, the City of Cincinnati does illegally...

