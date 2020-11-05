Alaska Tells Justices Alaska Native Cos. Owed Virus Funding

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Alaska asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to find that Alaska Native corporations deserve a share of $8 billion in funding for tribes to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the state isn't in a position to "pick up the tab" if the federal government isn't allowed to deliver the CARES Act funds to ANCs. A D.C. Circuit panel had ruled in September that the state-chartered companies don't qualify as "Indian tribes" under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, saying the panel was "confident" that if any Alaska Natives who don't belong to a federally recognized tribe need pandemic-related health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS