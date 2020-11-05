Parts Co. Accuses Bombardier Of $3.5M In Contract Breaches

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- An Ireland parts manufacturer has sued Bombardier and its subsidiary for $3.5 million, alleging they violated two distribution agreements by not buying its parts and not referring customers to it. Killick Aerospace Ltd. and its affiliate told a Kansas federal court on Wednesday that under two 2019 agreements signed by Bombardier's subsidiary Learjet Inc., Killick was supposed to be the exclusive worldwide distributor of certain aircraft parts manufactured by Learjet and Bombardier. However, Learjet and Bombardier sold their own parts for Learjet and Challenger aircraft to companies and purchased needed aircraft parts from other sellers rather than buying parts for the...

